2 Chinese ships arrive in Z’bar for oil exploration

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Zanzibar. Two Chinese ships yesterday docked at Malindi harbour in Unguja.

They are on the Isles to explore for oil and gas.

The ships, operating under a company Ras-al Khaimah, are MV DP (Stanford Bateleur), which is 86 metres long. She will be recording seismic radiations.

Another ship is MV Haiba is 25 metres long; which will be used to record sound waves.

A smaller boat has also been deployed and would be used for surveillance and maintaining security in all areas where the oil and gas exploration process will be taking place and also for carrying some working equipment. Zanzibar Petroleum Regulatory Authority director Omar Zubeir said the ships would be operating in Unguja and Pemba.

He said the exploration would begin on Thursday next week and might proceed for two months, depending on weather conditions. "We are only waiting for government procedures to be completed so that the ships can be allowed to operate,'' he said. "This should take around two days."