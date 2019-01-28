Air transport business slackens

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Reduction in flight frequencies and suspension of some airlines from plying scheduled routes to Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) has dealt a blow to the Tanzanian airport.

This is in terms of air cargo volumes and values, as well as the number of international passengers coming to and departing from Tanzania, including tourists.

According to the latest data from the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA), the volumes of international cargoes flown into Tanzania declined by 6.82 per cent in 2018, compared to 2017.

In other words, international cargo handled at Tanzania’s main airports last year dropped to 16,957 tonnes, down from 18,197 tonnes in 2017.

Similarly, the number of international passengers dropped by 0.4 per cent last year, to 1,333,321 from 1,338,633 in 2017.

Etihad Airways – the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – is one of the international airlines that suspended flights to JNIA in Dar es Salaam last year.

The airline announced in June 2018 that it was suspending flights between JNIA in Tanzania and Abu Dhabi in what it termed a strategic review that involved scrapping unprofitable routes.

The airline – which launched its Abu Dhabi-JNIA flights in December 2015 – announced last year that it would re-route its JNIA-bound passengers to Nairobi using Kenya Airways, and then connect them to Abu Dhabi through Etihad Airways, starting in October 2019.

However, there was an improvement in domestic cargo and passenger numbers, thanks largely due to the revival of Air Tanzania and relaxation of the government’s ban on foreign travel by civil servants.

Domestic cargo rose by 14.51 per cent, to 25.10 per cent last year, while passenger numbers rose to 2,134,080 last year, up from 2,040,109 in the previous year.

Analysts attribute the drop in international cargo to a change in customer preferences whereby some decided to use alternative transport modes like marine and road services.

“There are a number of factors that caused the declined in international cargos. For example, some airline companies have reduced the number of flight frequencies. Likewise, the installation of cold-rooms at facilities manned by the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) means that perishable goods can now be easily transported by sea – which is a more affordable option for some customers,” said a TAA Statistician, Mr Nasib Elias.

Mr Elias added that the decline in business in the aviation sector last year is steadily changing, showing a positive impact after the government of President John Magufuli leased aircraft to Air Tanzania Corporation Limited (ATCL).