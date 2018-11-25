Bring change to Africa, graduates urged

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (Esami) graduates have been urged to be the continent’s development catalysts.

The call was made by the minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, yesterday during the institute’s graduation ceremony for students on leadership and administration from 22 African countries.

She said Africa needed leaders who would develop the continent.

“This is a very important institute for stimulating positive change as Africa faces challenges of corruption and selfishness among its leaders,” she said.

The minister said most graduates were serving various government institutions, noting that they had good chances to stimulate development.

The graduates included Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) executive editor Bakari Machumu and Special Seats councillor Viola Likindikoki.

Both said the education they acquired would stimulate development in their workplaces.

Mr Machumu said Africa was facing challenges in trade and management. “We are educated. We need to organise ourselves on what we are going to for the continent.”

Ms Likindikoki said she would use the education to address challenges facing the various communities.

“They include integrity and corruption. We will address them to bring development to our people,” she said.