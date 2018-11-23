By Jonathan Musa @thecitizenTz

Mwanza. Bugando Medical Centre (BMC) has received medical equipment that would be used to improve services provided to patients suffering from heart complications.

The equipment worth Sh200 million were donated by Touch Foundation Institute of Germany.

Speaking here on Friday, November 23, during the handover event, BMC’s director Abel Makubi said the equipment will help the facility to improve services given to patients suffering from cardiac disorders.

“The equipment will help to reduce the queues as they are speedier than the ones we had here,” said Prof Makubi.

He further told journalists that patients suffering from heart disorders will now have the opportunity of seeking consultation with doctors twice a week.

Prof Makubi said the BMC management has started a special clinic for leaders of both public and private institutions. This will help them to be attended to immediately.

According to the head of medical department, Dr Fredrick Kalokola, before they received the machines medical practitioners used to see only 120 patients, and only on Fridays.

“Now, we see 10 to 20 patients with heart disorders daily. It means we see about 500 patients a months,” said Dr Kalokola.

He added that 80 per cent of patients from the Lake Zone regions suffer from high blood pressure while the rest have stroke that is mainly attached to patients who have suffered from paralysis.

However, in her part, Ms Glory Joseph, a cardiologist at Bugando said that they attend 40 children in a week and approximately 120 per month, although, they are those found with heart brows.

Meanwhile, Touch Foundation’s manager Lucas Hille said they felt compelled to donate the equipment due to the high number of patients and through that, they believe they would be contributing significantly to the provision of heart care and the survival of most people in the Lake zone regions and the west.