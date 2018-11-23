Investor appetite for T-bonds still down

Dar es Salaam. Investor appetite for medium term government securities continue to remain low even after the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) improved yields five years Treasury bond ended up being undersubscribed.

The auction results show that the government through BoT sought to collect Sh113.3 billion but only 55 bids valued Sh36.42 billion were tendered, which is only 32 per cent of the targeted.

The summary result has shown that weighted average yield to maturity slightly increased to 11.99 per cent on Wednesday from 11.44 per cent in the previous auction on August 29, this year, while the weighted average coupon yield went up to 10.25 per cent from 10.03 per cent respectively.

At the end of auction, BoT accepted only 14 bids the amount accounted for 27.7 per cent of the offered amount equivalent to Sh31.47 billion.

The highest bid was 91.7129/100 while the lowest was 71.5158/100, but the weighted average price for successful bids was 89.6036/100.

This week auction is the fifth similar bond to be floated by the central bank this year.

Other similar bonds were floated on August 29, June 6, March 28 and January 17.

This week auction is the second consecutive undersubscription after the first three auctions this year ended up been successfully subscribed.

In the previous float for the similar bond on August 29 this year, it was undersubscribed by 82.8 per cent higher compare to this week. The BoT offered Sh113.3 billion but only Sh19.38 billion was tendered and Sh16.39 billion was accepted.