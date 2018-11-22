FRANCHISE: Financial considerations in granting franchise rights

By Wambugu Wa Gichohi E-mail: info@worldaheadafrica.com or franchising@eabc-online.com

Both franchisors and franchisees must consider several financial angles before engaging in a franchise relationship. This article discusses the franchisor’s considerations.

First are franchisee recruitment costs, often under-estimated. Finding right franchisee in most instances entails use of advertising and promotional material-social media, brochures, video tapes, clips, CD’s, print advertisements, printers, web-site, e-mail. Additionally, franchisees recruited are sometimes also required to undergo psychometric or diagnostic tests and evaluated against an “ideal franchisee profile” for the particular franchise system.

In East Africa, there are no recorded experiences from which we can learn. In South Africa where franchising thrives, initial annual costs to market a franchise and recruit franchisees can easily hit $36,000 or more depending on the scale the franchisor wants to go. New franchisors want to scale up quickly and target about 10 franchisees per year, meaning the recruitment cost can easily hit $3,600 per franchisee. This excludes the franchisors time for the interviewing of candidates and administration cost related to the recruitment process. This is why knowledgeable franchise consultants recommend six outlets per year initially, with the numbers growing as you learn the game.

Second is the infrastructure needed to support franchisees. Critical to the continued success of a franchise is the support which franchisees require. Similarly, the administration works necessary to manage the franchise also need to be planned and developed. Field officers who interact with franchisees on behalf of the franchisor need to be recruited, appointed and trained; management systems such as accounting, procurement and logistics need to be developed and implemented. An entry-level ERP system is needed to support the network and in East Africa, basic ERPs cost about $60,000.00. All these costs are up-front, funded by the franchisor. Recouping them happens only later and depends on the growth and operating success of the franchisees.

Third is the cost of building the brand name. Brand valuation is needed from the start, at professional level costing in excess of $30,000.00. Sometimes brand repositioning is necessary and always, a sustained brand strategy is required through-out franchise roll out. The initial cost in developing the franchise system is an expense of the franchisor. Only it is only after the system is big enough and the income from marketing/advertising fees is sufficient to sustain the marketing effort of the brand that the franchisees contribute.

Fourth is funding. The cheapest source of capital is your own cash. It also proves your commitment and generates confidence in outsiders wishing to invest in your business. Borrowing is expensive but probably the only option known by most businesses. Equity financing offers a much-needed relief, as long as the terms are reasonable. At the EABC Franchising Project, our pool of equity investors can support your franchise roll out at reasonable terms, we await your application.

Last is the number of stores needed for the franchise network to break even. While this differs between industries, studies in the UK in 1996 show average break- even unit numbers at around 25 stores. Many UK systems comprise 10 or fewer stores and survive less than five years. Today it is estimated that the break-even unit numbers are approximately 20 units. This proves the long held-truth that you enter the franchising game for the long haul.

These considerations should not scare away potential franchisors. If your dream is big enough, at the EABC Franchising Project, we have what you require to achieve your dreams.

The writer is a franchise consultant helping indigenous East African brands to franchise, multinational franchise brands to settle in East Africa and governments to create a franchise-friendly business environment.