East Africans plead with govts to raise agriculture budgets

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Thousands of people had signed a petition as of yesterday to demand East African Community (EAC) states to make it a legal requirement to allocate and disburse 10 per cent of national budgets to agriculture.

The petition, which was initiated by small-scale farmers to EAC Heads of State, is aimed at mobilising one million signatures in the region.

The petition is signed for the benefit of over 130 million crop growers, pastoralists, fishermen and foresters who demand mandatory allocation of 10 per cent in accordance with Maputo Declaration adopted 15 years ago.

“We kindly demand East African Community states to make it mandatory as from 2019/2020 budget to allocate not less than 10 per cent of national budget to agriculture,” says a statement issued by a representative of farmers.

Small-scale farming plays a key role. Women constitute a large farming population and produce 80 per cent of the total food.

Agriculture Non-State Actors Forum Tanzania executive director Audax Rukonge told The Citizen yesterday: “Agriculture budget has remained minimal and sometimes when it is allocated, it is not disbursed.”

According to him, the petition does not only target budgetary allocations, but also disbursements on time.

Targeted are strategic areas are those where returns can be achieved.

Some of strategic areas of investment include availability of farming inputs, the use of technology, availability and affordability of energy, irrigation schemes, extension services and market access for agriculture produce.

Mr Rukonge also called on EAC governments to invest heavily in irrigation to enable farmers to grow crops without depending on rainfall.

He called on EAC member states to change laws and regulations to promote the marketing of agricultural commodities. Agriculture is the main source of raw materials for industrialisation and its investment is the cornerstone to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and African Agenda 2063.

The petition also wants EAC leaders to work hard to reduce poverty by a half. That can be done by sustaining annual agriculture growth by at least 6 per cent and create jobs to at least 30 per cent of the youth in the sector.

The budget should aim at tripling intra-African trade in agricultural commodities and services.

Presenting the petition to regional leaders on November 8, 2018, the chairman of the agriculture committee of the EAC Legislative Assembly, Mr Kasamba Mathias, urged governments to honour the declaration they had made in 2014 on ensuring agricultural growth and food security across the continent.