Go for real estate, Lukuvi tells NMB

By The Citizen Reporter @CitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, has called on the NMB Bank to join forces with the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and construct affordable houses for Tanzanians.

“The process of acquiring a building plot and a building permit takes a long time. It is always frustrating, but it is our belief that the new system will help address the nightmare that Tanzanians have to grapple with when thinking of a owning their houses,” said the minister at the weekend at a ‘Nyumba Day Expo’ organised by NMB Bank.

The minister emphasized that the government had disbursed Sh421 billion to financial institutions through the Mortgage Finance Act of 2008 with a view of improving the lives of Tanzanians, specifically in providing them with adequate housing.

Mr Lukuvi was speaking at the Nyumba Day event organised by NMB Bank aimed at creating awareness on the bank’s mortgage financing in Arusha “What the government has given to financial institutions is 300 times more than what NMB has allocated for mortgage, this has to be reflected on the kind of houses that will be owned by Tanzanians,” said the minister. According to Mr Lukuvi, the country’s inadequacy in shelter delivery system to cater for the urban population has led to an extensive development of squatter or unplanned settlements. The minister commended NMB Bank for championing the cause.