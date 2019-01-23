Kenya Airways launches flights to Rome, Geneva

Kenya’s national carrier is targeting travellers visiting these European countries for both leisure and business trips

By Gerald Andae @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. Kenya Airways will launch new route to Rome and Geneva starting June this year as the airline seeks to expand its base and cash in more revenue in the wake of heightened competition from other players.

The national carrier is targeting travellers visiting these European countries for both leisure and business trips.

The airline will deploy its 787 Dreamliner four time a week to cover the new routes that is already dominated by their respective airlines such as the Geneva-based Swissair, which flies the East African route.

“The addition of flights to Rome and Geneva will be welcomed by both our leisure and business customers,” says KQ chief executive Sebastian Mikosz.

“Rome with its status of a ‘global city’ is also rich with history and culture making it one of the top tourist destination in the world while Geneva hosts the highest number of international organisations in the world such as the United Nations (UN), making it a global hub for diplomacy,” he added.

Mr Mikosz said Geneva is a perfect complement for Nairobi, which is also Africa’s hub for UN headquarters among other international agencies. Kenya Airways has previously operated flights to Rome.

With the resumption of this route and the addition of Geneva, this will bring Kenya Airways European destinations to five and 55 worldwide.