Kilombero Sugar gives land to reserve

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Kilombero Sugar Company (KSC) is relinquishing part of its land in support of the government’s declaration to establish the Magombera Nature Forest Reserve.

The government announced the establishment of Magombera Nature Forest Reserve, a 26 km2 globally unique forest ecosystem in Kilombero District, on the edge of the Selous Game Reserve, two weeks ago.

And KSC, on whose land part of the Reserve has been established, said yesterday that it was in full support of the initiative and that it was extending its appreciation to the Government of Tanzania and the many other stakeholders involved in what it termed as a ‘successful outcome’.

“Given that the forest is home to many endangered species and to other plants and animals not found anywhere else in the world, and the fact that its continued existence was under threat frompoachers and illegal tree cutters who used the wood to make charcoal, we decided to play our part by agreeing to relinquisha section of our estate to allowit to become part of the globally unique Magombera forest ecosystem,” the KSC managing director, Mr Guy Williams, said yesterday.

The 26,151-hectare Reserve -- originally known as the Magombera Forest -- incorporates1,226 hectares of land that formed part of Kilombero’s Msolwa Estate, occupied by the KSC and leased from the Government for sugarcane agriculture. The conservation value of the Magombera Forest first became known in the 1970s, but received international news attention through the scientific finding of a new chameleon species, the