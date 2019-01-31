The Citizen News Business Kilombero Sugar gives land to reserve Thursday January 31 2019 In Summary Kilombero Sugar Company (KSC) is relinquishing part of its land in support of the government’s declaration to establish the Magombera Nature Forest Reserve, a 26 km2 globally unique forest ecosystem in Kilombero District, on the edge of the Selous Game Reserve. Advertisement By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.comMorogoro. Kilombero Sugar Company (KSC) is relinquishing part of its land in support of the government’s declaration to establish the Magombera Nature Forest Reserve.The government announced the establishment of Magombera Nature Forest Reserve, a 26 km2 globally unique forest ecosystem in Kilombero District, on the edge of the Selous Game Reserve, two weeks ago.And KSC, on whose land part of the Reserve has been established, said yesterday that it was in full support of the initiative and that it was extending its appreciation to the Government of Tanzania and the many other stakeholders involved in what it termed as a ‘successful outcome’.“Given that the forest is home to many endangered species and to other plants and animals not found anywhere else in the world, and the fact that its continued existence was under threat frompoachers and illegal tree cutters who used the wood to make charcoal, we decided to play our part by agreeing to relinquisha section of our estate to allowit to become part of the globally unique Magombera forest ecosystem,” the KSC managing director, Mr Guy Williams, said yesterday.The 26,151-hectare Reserve -- originally known as the Magombera Forest -- incorporates1,226 hectares of land that formed part of Kilombero’s Msolwa Estate, occupied by the KSC and leased from the Government for sugarcane agriculture. The conservation value of the Magombera Forest first became known in the 1970s, but received international news attention through the scientific finding of a new chameleon species, the“Kinyongiamagomberae,” a discovery which -- through global news coverage -- became a major incentive for increased donor support and interest in the protection of the forest, along with endangered populations of Udzungwa red colobus monkeys, Verdcourt’s Polyalthia tree and the large-leaved Memecylon tree, among others. Advertisement In the headlines Parliament didn’t pay for Lissu’s treatment, insists Arusha MP Arusha Member of Parliament Godbless Lema said he will quit his position as lawmaker if the State House speaks out on Karume statements over Law Day attendance Presidential Communications Director Gerson Msigwa yesterday declined to either confirm or deny Ndugai: Parliament paid Lissu Sh250 million in past two years Sh1.5 trillion Saga: Speaker Ndugai accuses Zitto of misleading public Kenyan firm to buy 100,000 tonnes of cashew Banks steadily stabilising Traditional healers react to government claims Samia challenges new Nemc board to deliver