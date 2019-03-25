NMB connects 480 govt entities to digital system

NMB Bank has connected 300 institutions and 180 councils to the Government’s e-Payment Gateway (GePG) system that enables its customers pay government bills through the bank’s platforms.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

The bank’s business development manager, Mr Masato Wasira, made the statement here at the weekend when delivering a presentation during a meeting involving water stakeholders in Dodoma.

Mr Wasira said about 22 water authorities, five water departments and seven river basin authorities have also been connected to the payment system.

“Through the GePG system, clients can service their bills through mobile phone networks and over 220 NMB Bank branches scattered all over the country,” he said, adding that clients can also opt to service their services through over 6,000 NMB agents, internet banking and via NMB mobile.”

He said, currently, the bank has over 2.5 million customers and has employed over 3,000 people working in various branches available in all districts in the country.

According to him, the bank provides services to all social groups in Tanzanian including businesspeople, farmers, companies and government institutions.

NMB Bank - which saw its net profit rise from Sh93.4 billion in 2017 to Sh106.137 billion in 2018 - was enabling the government to fulfill its development plans on time and as intended due to the GePG, according to the bank’s senior government relations manager, Ms Amanda Feruzi.