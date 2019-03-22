TBL touts successes as commemoration of Water Day begins

As Tanzania joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Water Day today (March 22), TBL Group says it has largely met its environmental goals for water, energy and waste.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Water Day today (March 22), TBL Group - a subsidiary of Belgium-based ABInBev, has said it has largely met its environmental goals for water, energy and waste.

ABInBev Africa coordinator Anitha Gerald said TBL has put in place dedicated process controls and technology, promising that the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager maker will continue to work with stakeholders to support sustainable business practices in the water and agriculture sectors.

The World Water Day 2019 theme is ‘Leaving No One Behind,’ the central promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: as sustainable development progresses, everyone must benefit.

Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) aims to ensure availability and sustainable management of water for all by 2030.

Ms Gerald said the company’s goal was to ensure that by 2025, 100 per cent of communities in high-stress areas have measurably improved water availability and quality.

“In Tanzania, we have implemented various water projects that have provided the community with access to clean water. We’re implementing water conservation initiatives in line with SDGs,” said Gerald.