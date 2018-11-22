Talks underway on upgrading Northern Corridor

Nairobi. The Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Co-ordination Authority (NCTTCA) is holding a series of meetings with the governments of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda to seek ways of improving the corridor in the two countries.

NCTTCA executive secretary Omae Nyarandi last week led a delegation to Kinshasa where he met Transport and Infrastructure ministry officials from the two countries to push for the development of the Mbarara-Kisangani road.

The visit followed a directive by the 30th sitting of the Northern Corridor Council of Ministers held in Mombasa on August 3.Speaking to Shipping in a phone interview, Mr Nyarandi said although the talks were in their formative stage, the NCTTCA was looking into ways of bringing on board development partners to fund the project.

“The African Development Bank (AfDB) has expressed interest but we are first talking to the two governments to see how the project will be actualised,” he said.

“Our main objective was to first share information and gets an updates on the Mbarara-Kisangani road network infrastructure projects and get assurance of high level commitments for further bilateral engagements.”

The Council directed the NCTTCA secretariat to work with DRC and Uganda and mobilise funds from development partners in order to upgrade the Mbarara-Kisangani road network.

The Northern Corridor road sections of Mbarara-Bushenyi-Kikorongo-Mpondwe-Kasindi-BeniKomanda-Kisangani (940km) form a key network that is also part of the 6,000km Trans-African Highway from Lagos in Nigeria to Mombasa. (NMG)