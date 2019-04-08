Tourism players resist cable car introduction

By Gadiosa Lamtey @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.narionmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A plan to roll out cable car services on Mount Kilimanjaro to improve access and boost tourism has been received with protests from some key industry players who believe the move will have adverse effects on their operations. The deputy minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Constantine Kanyasu, said in Arusha recently that the Cable Car facility was part of the government’s latest strategy to attract tourists with aged above 50 years to climb Africa’s highest mountain.

Mr Kanyasu says that they hope that the cable car will allow more ageing tourists to experience the wide variety of nature and wildlife of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Instead of the familiar views of snow and ice, this cable car would offer a day trip safari with a bird’s eye view, contrary to the eight-day hiking trip.

The initial work for the cable car has just taken off with AVAN Kilimanjaro hiring the Crescent Environment and Management (CEM) Consult Limited to conduct Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

CEM officer Beatrice Mchome had engaged tour operators and other mountain stakeholders in Kilimanjaro and Arusha region where she made presentations on the proposed cable car and lodge projects as part of the ESIA process. Key industry players, namely tour operators, guides and porters strongly protest the new facility, saying climbing the magnificent Kilimanjaro Mountain on foot is a lifetime experience that should never be compromised by cable cars. Mount Kilimanjaro Porters Society (MKPS) opposed the cable car outright, saying it will deny employment to nearly 250,000 unskilled porters scaling up Mount Kilimanjaro for a wage each year.

MKPS vice chairman Edson Mpemba wonders that decision makers had overlooked interests of the huge number of unskilled labour force, which solely depends on the mountain to eke out a living.

“Think of the ripple effect on families of the 250,000 unskilled porters,” he stressed.

Seasoned tour guide Victor Manyanga echoes his fears saying the glittering cable car will contradict the country’s conservation policy, as it will encourage mass tourism and become a major threat to the ecology of Mount Kilimanjaro.

“The cable car will be installed along the Machame route, which doubles as an irreplaceable birds migratory route…I am greatly worried over electric wires severely affecting the migration of birds,” Mr Manyanga said.

But Mr Kanyasu told The Citizen last week that there was no reason to worry because the cable car service targets a certain group of tourists. “The cable car is for the old, unhealthy, children as well as those making adventure climbing….Posters should not worry because the walking tourism will continue….In fact the cable car will be very expensive and the cost for hiring the service is separate from charges associated with climbing the mountain. Not every tourist will afford it,” he said.

He said cable cars are available worldwide and that the aim of introducing it was to increase revenue and number of tourists. Tour operators are also worried over the cable car harshly affecting revenues in a long run, owing to the service significantly reducing the length of stay from eight to one day.

“Assume all 50,000 tourists hiking Mount Kilimanjaro a year opt for the cable car, the national park will get $4.1 million fee, down from the current $55.3 million,” the tour operators say.

But the Chief Park Warden with Kilimanjaro National Park (Kinapa) Betty Looibok says the cable car is but only one of several additional tourism products embedded into Mount Kilimanjaro’s General Management Plan (GMP) in an effort to boost revenue.

“Cable car is for physically challenged persons and aged tourists who want to experience the thrill of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro up to Shira Plateau without wishing to summit,” she explains.