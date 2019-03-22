VIDEO: BALANCE FOR ALL AND INNOVATION FOR CHANGE

Every year on 8th March, the world comes together and celebrate Women’s Day. We celebrate the nurture, never-ending love, sacrifices and a woman’s contribution towards making the world a better place for everyone.

In a continuous effort to recognize the true value of a woman, Vodacom Tanzania launched a week long campaign with the slogan, BALANCE FOR ALL AND INNOVATION FOR CHANGE. The main goal was to empower a girl child by equipping them with materials and access to their future.

The campaign was launched by the acting Managing Director of Vodacom Tanzania, Mr Hisham Hendi.

248 female students pursuing science studies got the opportunity to learn from our ICT experts in our network hubs at Dodoma, Dar and Mbeya. The aim was to build their knowledge and understanding in Science and Technology in the current world which is deeply impacted by the revolution of technology. Vodacom Tanzania also visited Arusha Day Secondary School and celebrated with them by giving a variety of materials to female students in making sure they do well in school and achieve their dreams in life.