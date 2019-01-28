Days for briefcase NGOs numbered

By Anthony Mayunga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Serengeti. The days of briefcase non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Serengeti District, Mara Region, are numbered following issuance of new government conditions.

The new conditions require that NGOs receiving funds exceeding Sh20 million should disclose the contract of the funding to the society and that stern measures would be taken against non-compliance.

The fifth phase government has been putting emphasis on transparency and accountability of NGOs, including a close follow up to control embezzlement of funds issued by donors to serve the public.

A community development officer in Serengeti District, Mr Wambura Sunday, told a meeting of various NGOs that the measure was aimed at controlling NGOs in which some individuals had been benefiting from funds intended for social groups.

“Therefore, NGOs that receive over Sh20 million in funding should make the contract public through the media or notice boards for the beneficiaries to have knowledge,” he said.

He insisted that NGOs should prepare and submit quarterly and annual reports, noting that the annual report for 2018 that include external audit report are required to reach his office before April, this year.

“NGOs should avoid using ‘fake’ auditors instead of those with legal recognition to cut costs because such reports will be rejected,” he said.

The Serengeti Development Research and Environmental Conservation (Sederec) director, Mr Damian Thobias, called for government cooperation in executing its duties to reduce challenges facing the community.