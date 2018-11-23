Development partners give Sh10bn for education

By Alfred Zacharia@azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Donors gave Sh11 billion during the past three years to support education, the government said.

The funds came from 18 donors, the deputy minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Mr William ole Nasha said.

He said here yesterday: “We used the funds to buy school equipment, build libraries, laboratories and classrooms, and construct water infrastructure. Some of the funds are yet to be spent.”

He assured donors that the funds would be spent judiciously.

“No one will misuse them. The funds came at the right time when the government really needs them. The government spends at least Sh20 billion a month to fund free education.”

He asked more donors to continue financing education.

He said the government needed more funds as more schoolchildren were being enrolled.

He cited the number of Standard One pupils enrolled in 2017 as having risen to 1.89 million from 1.28 million in 2015.

The number of Form One students rose to 554,000 from 451,000 during the same period.

“This proves that more parents send their children to schools because education is free.”