Don’t destroy water sources, says Mbarawa

By Ibrahim Yamola @TheCitizenTZ iyamola@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The minister for Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa, has warned people engaging in activities that damage water sources, saying stern measures will be taken against them.

Prof Mbarawa made the statement yesterday when he participated in planting of trees at around Kizinga River in Mbagala, Dar es Salaam.

He said that there should be sustainable water sources in the country and that people should adhere to the law that requires them to conduct their activities 60 metres away.

“In order to have reliable water, we must plant trees and then do away with some economic activities that cause the sources to dry up,” he said.

“Some farmers use poor methods, which lead to destruction of the water sources. We must take action against them,” he added.

He also called on water authorities to ensure that they plant trees along all water sources to protect them.

For his part,the Temeke district commissioner, Mr Felix Lyaniva, said that the Kizinga water source, which was established in 1949, must be protected accordingly.

The Wami/Ruvu basin officer in charge, Mr Simon Ngonyani, asked all water users to pay their fees, warning that those who will ignore the directive will be arraigned.

He said so far 100 hotels and companies have been taken to court.