Expand Mwanza bridge, say residents of 3 streets

By Jonathan Musa @jonathan_ink jmusa@tz.nationemedia.com

Mwanza. The government has been urged either to expand Tai Five Bridge or provide a second option during the rainy season.

Residents of Bwiru, Kirumba and Ghana streets told The Citizen on January 30, 2019 that when a heavy rain pours the area becomes risky to pass.

Tai Five Bridge connects the three streets.

Kirumba councillor Alex Ngusa said the infrastructure was becoming old and was overwhelmed.

"I hope authorities will solve the matter," he said.