Former Member of Parliament wins Indian honour

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The president of India, Mr Ram Nath Kovind, yesterday conferred the Pravasi Bharati yan Samman Award on former Tanzanian Member of Parliament Shamim Khan, for her role in advocating for human rights among various groups, especially women.

Ms Khan was awarded during the 15th India Diaspora meeting (15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019), which was held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh City.

She was given the award, for her contribution to the society and especially in tackling women issues, upholding peace and helping to maintain good relationships between different religions in the country.

According to a statement, the meeting was officiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and involved various leaders from both in and outside of India, including Mauritius Prime Minister Pravid Kumar Jugnauth, India Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, among others.

When giving out the award, President Kovind said that he was aware of Shamim Khan’s immense contribution in maintaining good relations among Tanzanians with Indian roots in the country as well as her work on igniting economic and social development between Tanzania and India.