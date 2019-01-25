By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Despite the fact that llboru, one of the country’s best special schools, produced the best student in the 2018 Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (CSEE) results, it was far from the list of best schools.

Under the period of review, the Arusha-based school was ranked in the 36thposition countrywide, which is an improvement compared to the 39th position it held in 2017, according to the National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta).

St Francis Girls (Mbeya) emerged the best school followed by Kemebos (Kagera), Marian Boys (Coast), Ahmes (Coast), Canossa (Dar es Salaam), Maua Seminary (Kilimanjaro), Precious Blood (Arusha), Marian Girls (Coast), Bright Future Girls (Dar es Salaam) and Bethel Sabs Girls (Iringa).

This year’s results suggest that one can be forgiven for mistaking that Hope Mwaibaje, who emerged the best of all students despite the failure by his school to appear even in top 35 best schools, was studying extra hard or had something special in him.

Hope, who scored A in all nine subjects, was followed by AvithKiban (Marian Boys’-Coast), Mariam Manyama, AtughulileMlimba, Flavia Nkongoki and Leticia Ulaya, all from St Francis Girls Secondary School.

He was the only student from IIboru to appear on the list of top 10 best students.

In 2017, two students---Emanuel Makoye and Lusekelo from llboru---emerged on the same list (top 10) in positions four and five respectively.