By Habel Chidawali, hchidawali@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, has announced the start of a campaign mobilization hygienic behavior including stopping people from shaking hands to avoid spreading infections.

Mr Jafo said the campaign going on the slogan of “Don’t shake hands with me, I love you, you love me” is aimed at improving hygienic conditions.

He made the announcement as he was closing a three-day seminar for council health workers.

“For example, when a leader goes on a tour, he is received by over 40 people who line up for him or her to shake hands with them. Such a behaviour can be dangerous as diseases can be spread in that way. So, instead of shaking hands, how about just waving at each other?” Mr Jafo argued.

According to him, leaders were the ones who would be the most affected because several people who wait in a line to greet them come from different areas, and some may not have properly washed their hands.

Explaining, he said that he has already consulted with the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, to see how the campaign would be implemented across the country.