Kenya Post bank delegation in Tanzania to study TPB model

Kenya Post Office Savings Bank is in process of transformation from a savings to commercial bank. Officials of the Kenyan entity visited TPB Bank Plc to learn its business model.

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3 azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The delegation of seven top management officials from Kenya Post Office Savings Bank is visiting Tanzania Postal Bank of Tanzania to learn how the bank has succeeded.

The two-day visit at the Tanzanian bank is meant to witness and learn how TPB bank is doing business successfully, according to the bank’s Managing Director Ms Anne Karanja.

“We want to transform our bank from a non-commercial to the commercial. However, before the transformation, we wanted to learn from TPB bank which was operating like what we are now, but it was transformed few years ago and won the market confidence,” she noted.

The Postbank, according to her, is currently a savings bank in Kenya which unlike other commercial banks, is not licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Kenya, but by the Kenya Post Office Savings Bank Act Cap 493B.

“We need to understand how TPB bank transformed its managerial structure, delivery channels, adopting digital services and selling shares,” she said.

The bank is currently not making good profit, according to her, since it has unique feature where interest income earned by depositors in exempt from tax and it doesn’t provide loans.

TPB Chief Executive Officer, Sabasaba Moshingi said the bank has been doing well for seven years since it started to operate commercially.

He revealed that the bank recorded net profit amounting Sh14.5 billion last year from Sh12.8 billion during the previous year.

“Though we are not a fully commercial bank, but we have all products available. We will share with or fellow Kenyans,” he noted.