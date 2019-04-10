Lab project to transform lives

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The International Plant Nutrition Institute under the ministry of Agriculture in coordination with the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) and OCP Africa have launched an OCP School Lab project in Songwe and Njombe regions.

OCP Africa is a subsidiary of OCP Group, a world leader in the phosphate industry Tanzania, and its move is likely to transform the fortunes farmers significantly. This innovative collaboration with key specialised partners aims at offering interactive training on good agricultural practices for special crops in beneficiary regions.

The OCP Group international media relations, Ms Kenza El Oualidi, said during a press statement on Monday that the farmers who met at Isansa Village in Mbozi District have gained knowledge on soil, yield target and crop nutrition. “They have actively interacted with experts and leant many things pertaining to agriculture, which will improve their farming productivity,” she said.

OCP School Lab campaign in Tanzania will run through 200 villages and reach 20,000 farmers.

She said the project will also provide fertiliser recommendations to 6,000 farmers.