Lukuvi suspends 3 officials

By Citizen Correspondent @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development Minister William Lukuvi has suspended three officials in Arusha City Council to pave the way for investigations on allegations of conniving with conmen. He also barred other three people against setting their feet in the council’s land department offices. He was speaking here during his impromptu tour of the City Council following complaints that dishonest land officials had been working in cahoots to cheat unsuspecting people. He accused them of taking part in defrauding people of their money in land matters. Arusha City’s land department officer in charge Dicley Nyato told the minister that conmen had become a serious concern