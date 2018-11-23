Mbowe, Matiko lose bail for non-appearance before court

By Tausi Ally The Citizen

Dar es Salaam. Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has withdrawn bail granted to Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and Tarime Urban lawmaker Ester Matiko (Chadema) citing their failure to abide by the set conditions.

The verdict was made on Friday November 23 by Resident Magistrate in- Charge Wilbard Mashauri.

Mr Mbowe and his co-accused party leaders are facing 13 charges including plotting violence, holding an illegal gathering, sowing hatred, fermenting the condition of discontent, sedition and inciting between February 1 and 16, 2018 in Dar es Salaam.

“The accused have several times appeared to be in contempt of the court by failing to to appear before the court,” said Mr Mashauri as he was reading the judgement.

He said reasons issued by Mr Mbowe’s surety that he on November 8, he suddenly fell ill and was flown to South Africa for treatment did not hold water.

He said the claims were against the explanations given by the accused, who said he travelled to Washington DC on October 28 for a meeting held two days later and that he suddenly fell sick on October 31, the same day he was planning to fly back to Dar es Salaam for the case which was set to be heard on November 1.

He said he was forced by the condition to adhere to the advice of doctors that he should not be on a long safari aboard an aircraft.

Surprisingly, Mr Mashauri said, his passport showed that during the same period Mr Mbowe had a long distance trip, implying that his earlier explanations to the court were false.

For the part of Ms Matiko, Mr Mashauri said her excuse that she attended an official trip to Burundi was not convincing.

“All people are equal before the law. She was supposed to appear before the court regardless to her position,” noted Mr Mashauri.

Defendants’ lawyer Peter Kibatala expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict and that they would appeal to the High Court.

In a quick rejoinder, senior state attorney Faraja Nchimbi played down the request by Mr Kibatala, saying it was not holding water on legal grounds.

“The court has already issued a verdict on the matter,” he said as he was responding to Mr Kibatala’s plan to go to the High Court.

As it happens, all suspects, except the Tarime Rural MP (Chadema) Mr John Heche, appeared to the court.

According to Mr Heche’s surety, the legislator’s failure to attend the court’s proceedings was that he was taking care of his wife who underwent a surgery recently.