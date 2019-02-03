By Jonathan Musa @jonathan_ink jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. At least Sh1.7 billion has been allocated for providing various community social services in Buchosa and Sengerema districts.

The expected services which will be delivered by non-governmental organisation Amani Girls in collaboration with its partnering stakeholders, including Montessori training centre and local governments, are set to improve early childhood development (ECD) for youngsters aged zero to six years.

Speaking to The Citizen over the weekend, Amani Girls project manager Revocatus Sono said the social community services were under their one of their big five-year projects titled Mapema Education Scheme (Mes) and is set to tackle 22 wards in Buchosa and Sengerema districts.

“We are scheduled to reach the said 22 wards within a period of five years starting from now,” said Sono.

The Mes project is sponsored by Better Way Foundation from USA and the funds will be issued through installment. He informed that at least Sh 350 Million will be issued annually till the expiry of the project in 2024.

He named the targeted wards as, Nyamatongo, Ngoma, Katunguru, Chifumfu, Kaungamile, Khumulo, Busisi, Nyamapande, Tabaruka, Ibisabageni, Nyampurunkano, Nyatukala, Mission and Mwabuluhi, in Sengerema district while, Nyanzenda,Kasisa,Nyakasungwa,Bukokwa, Kalebezo and Nyehunge, for Buchosa council.

According to Fadhili Teens Tanzania’s director, Atanas Evarist, the main objective of the Mes project was to increase the value of early childhood formation and development (ECDs) for vulnerable children between zero and six years with a view to improving readiness and education and enlightening health and their overall welfare.

He explained that they decided to deliver the services in Sengerema and Buchosa after conducting a research back in 2013 in collaboration with two councils, which indicated that there was an acute shortage of health facilities, poor early childhood development and little knowledge and skills on entrepreneurship amongst residents.

“This is an integrated service to provide training and other services to various groups, such as parents, in partnership with government agencies,” said Atanas.