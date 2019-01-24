Parents: We’ll pay teachers

By Florah Temba @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Parents and guardians whose pupils attend Mrieny Primary School in Mamba South Ward, Moshi District, have decided to collect contributions to pay for temporary teachers’ wages to solve the shortage of teaching staff at their school.

The school, which has over 235 pupils from pre-school to Standard Seven, has only four teachers. The number is insufficient to meet demand for the school’s teaching staff, a situation that has prompted the parents to contribute Sh27,500 per month each for the teachers’ wages.

The Moshi Rural District Council is facing a shortage of 438 teachers, while 187 teachers are expected to retire between January 2019 and June 2020, hence augmenting the shortage.

The deputy chair of the school’s committee, Mr Pascal Msinga, said following the school’s acute shortage of teachers, the Pastor of the Mrieny Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania, Mr Annamesia Somy, in cooperation with the school’s committee, met with stakeholders to tell them about the problem.

“This school has only four government-employed teachers, who teach pupils between pre-school and Standard Seven. One of them who teaches in pre-school is about to retire. So, three teachers will remain, including the school’s head.

“The school head cannot teach many lessons because of his duties to run the school. So, as residents of this area, this has been a challenge to us as we have been forced to look for alternatives,” said Mr Somy.