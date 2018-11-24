Police bust student sex party in Bomet, 30 arrested

By Vitalis Kimutai

Police last night arrested 30 girls and boys in Bomet County for allegedly engaging in illicit activities, including sex and beer drinking.

Bomet Township Chief Rueben Ngetich in an interview said the boys and girls, who recently competed their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, were picked up from a house in Chepngaina village after a concerned citizen in the neighbourhood raised alarm.

Four students escaped, while a woman suspected to have supplied the students, 15 girls and 19 boys, with beer and food was apprehended.

During the 11.30pm raid, police found used condoms in the house.

Mr Ngetich said, when police stormed the house, some students were dancing and others were kissing and caressing each other as music played in the background.

The students are being held at Bomet Police Station.