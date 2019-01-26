Rotary club in Sh128m youth empowerment drive

By Maryasumta Eusebi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. The Rotary Club has extended loans amounting to Sh. 128 million to youth groups in Kilimanjaro region under its economic empowerment programmes.

The beneficiaries include scores of unemployed youth and school drop-outs who have now been assisted in income generation projects.

These include tailoring, car wash and vehicle repairs, piggery, poultry, saloon business and gardening.

"We normally raise funds from the well wishers depending on the needs of those we target to assist", said Faye Cran, the project advisor with the Rotary Club.

According to him, a total of 209 jobless youths in Kilimanjaro region have benefited from the youth support programme currently underway.

The Rotary Club is also implementing a Sh. 1.8billion water supply project at Kilema in Moshi Rural District

Vailet Mwkalukwa, one of the beneficiaries said she is a member of five person income generation group and that through the Rotary Club they have been able to set up a poultry keeping project.