Saudi firms seek trade opportunity in Tanzania

Stakeholders say proceedings of the meeting between the Saudis and their local counterpart will eventually reduce the trade imbalance between the two countries.

Dar es Salaam. Representatives of Saudi Arabian companies are in Tanzania to tie up trade and investment opportunities in what may be a solution to the growing trade imbalance between the two countries.

Bank of Tanzania (BoT) figures show that the trade volume between the two countries stood at Sh1 trillion in 2017. Out of the amount, Tanzania exported goods worth only Sh18.4 billion.

The Dar es Salaam meeting between Saudi investors and members of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) would create significant change if it was to be successful.

Briefing journalists on the trade forum - which also attracted the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) and the ministry of Foreign Affairs - the TCCIA acting president, Mr Octavian Mshiu, said the Saudis had shown interest in grabbing Tanzania’s investment opportunities.

Members of the business community from the two countries will also engage in business to business (B2B) discussions. The director of Investment Promotion at TIC, Mr John Mnali, said the Saudis had shown interest in investing in industrial chemicals and the construction sector.