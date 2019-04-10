Scholar underscores importance of frugal innovation

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian researchers have been advised to come up with affordable frugal innovations with high functionality but careful resources.

That was said by Prof Peter Knorning from International Institute of Social Studies at Erasmus University in Rotterdam, during the opening of the 24th annual research workshop for Local Economic Development (LED).

The event was themed ‘Unpacking potentials for accelerated transformation for Tanzania’.

He said frugal innovation is vital for LED because of its careful diligent use of resources.

Experts define frugal innovation or frugal engineering as the process of reducing the complexity and cost of a goods and its production.

"The policy should combine local knowledge with new technologies, adaptive while using frugal innovative business,” Prof Knorning emphasised.

He said Africa had been able to come up with innovations that have bridged the gap of financial inclusion.

He cited mobile money transfers which have enabled people at the grassroots with no means of owning bank accounts to be financially empowered.

Mwananchi Comunications Limited (MCL) executive editor Bakari Machumu said the media were facing the fourth revolution challenge where the public no longer preferred newspapers as the platform for accessing news.

"A major part of the public is now looking at social media as the platform for accessing news," he said.