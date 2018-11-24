Shock, dilemma as Fiesta 2018 climax called off

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Organisers of Fiesta 2018 have called off the climax of the festival set to take place at the Leaders Club in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, November 24, a move that is likely to leave many funs in shock.

A statement issued on Saturday, November 24 signed by festival’s organising committee chairman Sebastian Maganga said reasons behind the decision were due to circumstances beyond their control.

“Sadly, we announce postponement of the 2018 Fiesta season slated to take place today, November 24, 2018 at the Leaders ground in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam,” reads part of the statement.

He said they were apologizing to music and entertainment funs from within and outside the city for any inconveniences caused by the decision, taking note of the intensive preparations that all stakeholders had so far made.

“For those who purchased tickets through Tigo Pesa, they will be directly refunded in their accounts. Others should go to vendors where they purchased the tickets with original tickets in order to be refunded,” reads the statement.

But, yesterday, (Friday, November 23, 2018) the Kinondoni Municipal Council issued a letter to organisers, Clouds Media Group, nullifying the permit it issued on November 22, 2018 for the event to take place at Leaders Club grounds.

The letter was signed by Kinondoni Municipality Cultural officer F. Kombe. The municipality said it had received complaints from citizens and patients admitted at a nearby hospital.

“Following adverts associated with music made at the Leaders Club, the health of patients including those suffering from heart complications is threatened,” reads part of the letter.

“Therefore, through this letter, I annul the permit issued on November 22, 2018 for the event to take place at the Leaders Club grounds. Instead, the event is moved to Tanganyika Packers grounds in Kawe,” reads another section of the letter.

Fiesta is the most captivating music and cultural festival in the East and Central Africa, and in 2018, the festival carried a slogan: “Vibe Kama Lote!”

The nine-week festival, which opened in Morogoro Region, featured a series of concerts during which music artistes performed across the 15 regions of Mainland Tanzania with its climax slated for November 24, 2018.