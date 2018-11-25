Shortage of blood reserve acute: MOI

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) faces an acute shortage of blood reserve.

The situation threatens the hospital’s effectiveness in performing operations.

The hospital requires at least 70 units of blood a day, but it currently receives between 40 and 50 units of blood.

MOI laboratory services head Mbura Jackson told The Citizen yesterday: “Previously patients’ relatives had been donating blood, but currently only a few of them do so. We are forced to seek blood donors from institutions. I urge Tanzanians to donate blood to save people’s lives.” He also said the number of blood donors had fallen.

Meanwhile, Foundation for Civil Society workers yesterday toured the hospital and donated blood ahead of Giving Tuesday celebrations that will be marked on November 27. The day is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.