Corsaletti for Major Euro Golf tourneys

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s highly-rated professional golfer, Phillippe Corsaletti, has set up camp abroad ahead of both European Senior Tour and European Senior Tour qualifying School tournaments scheduled for January next year.

Corsaletti is now honing his skills in Dubai ahead of the major golf tournaments in Europe. The Europe Senior Tour event is expected to take place from January 8th to 12th while the qualifying school event has been scheduled to take place from January 24th to 31th in Silves Golf Course in Portugal.

Speaking with The Citizen through telephone, Corsaletti said his target is to do the best in the two events that will feature professional golfers of the world.

“I’m now in Dubai gearing for the two tournaments, I have to get ready for that because there are prominent golfers who are also gearing for the major events, I must prove my worth in the events and that’s why I am training intensively,” said Corsaletti. Corsaletti also camped in the United Kingdom under world class coach Dr Noel Rousseau. “There is no time for rest as days are numbered; I am training for not less than six hours per day. He said that his training is based on all aspects of the game. “I work hard. I want to make history by becoming the first professional golfer from the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club to compete in the European Senior Tour tournament, I know that it will not be an easy task because the tournament will attract top golfers from around the globe, but I am ready for the challenge,” said Corsaletti. He has qualified for the major golf tournament in Europe after meeting the qualification criteria announced by organisers thus becoming the first Tanzanian professional golfer to feature in the event.