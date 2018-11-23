Date set for TZ Junior swimming tournament

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The second edition of The Tanzania Junior Swimming Championships will be held on December 8 and 9, the organisers have announced.

The two-day event has been organised by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) and will be held at the International School of Tanganyika (IST), Upanga in the city. Preparations are currently underway including looking for sponsors. Athletes will compete in various categorised according to age.

TSA secretary general, Inviolata Itatiro said the event will have four age categories: Under seven years old, eight and nine years, 10 and 11 years, and 12 years old.

Inviolata said the event will bring together swimmers from various parts in the Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. The deadline for entry submission is November 30.

TSA has organised the junior event to promote the sport, besides giving international experience to budding swimmers.

“This is the second edition of the event in the country and it is a continuation of TSA’s mission to raise awareness and promote swimming,” she noted.

She said that trophies will be awarded to the top three swimmers in each age group while medals will be given for the top three swimmers. The medals are gold, silver and bronze for the first, second and third winners respectively.

“Points will be allocated for first to 10th places. The top swimmer will get 20 points, second 16, third 14 points, fourth (12 points), fifth (10 points), sixth (8 points), seventh (6 points), eighth (4 points), ninth (2 points) and 10th will get one point,” said inviolata. She appealed to private and government institutions to support the event.