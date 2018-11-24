Goal-shy Simba lose ground to title rivals

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mainland soccer giants Simba remain third in the Premier League table after dropping two vital points in their barren draw with Lipuli yesterday.

Simba needed three points to dislodge second-placed Young Africans after the latter’s 2-1 win over Mwadui FC in Shinyanga on Thursday.

But they could not make their home ground advantage count against the Iringa side and failed to score for the third time in the league this season.

Simba have 27 points after 12 matches, two points adrift of their arch-rivals Yanga, who are unbeaten in 11 games.

Yanga will hit the 30-point mark if they beat Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

High-flying Azam FC remain unruffled on the pilot’s seat with 33 points from 13 outings.

Simba piled on the pressure for much of the match at the National Stadium, but couldn’t find a way past a staunch opponent.

“We are very proud of how hard we worked today,” said Lipuli coach Seleman Matola.

Lipuli play their hearts out when up against star-studded Simba but fail to shine against other teams.

On November 11, last year, the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw at the Uhuru Stadium.

The Iringa team also forced the Msimbazi Reds to a draw of the same margin on April 21, at the Samora Stadium in Iringa.

Simba won the battle in the midfield in yesterday’s match and went close to scoring several times, and could have won the game had it not been poor finishing.

Simba’s Patrick Aussems singled out poor finishing as the major factor behind the Msimbazi Street team’s failure to beat Lipuli.

Line-ups:

Simba- Aishi Manula, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Paul Bukaba/James Kotei (39th), Pascal Wawa, Jonas Mkude, Shiza Kichuya/Haruna Niyonzima (75th), Cloutus Chama, Meddie kagere, John Bocco and Hassan Dilunga/Rashid Juma (46th).

Lipuli FC - Mohamed Yussuph, William Lucian, Paul Ngelema, Ibrahim Job/Novaty Lufunga (62nd), Ally Sonso, Freddy Tangalu, Steven Mganga, Mussa Nampaka/Shaaban Ada(66th), Paul Nonga, Zawadi Mauya and Miraji Athumani.