Songwe resident wins SportPesa Bajaj RE

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. SportPesa’s promotion dubbed “Shinda Zaidi na SportPesa” continues to make waves as this week a resident of Ileje District in Songwe Region, Michael Chamba, won a Bajaj RE.

Chamba was ni the city to receive his prize, after winning in the draw after having spent Sh1,000 only in the game. At the end of the promotion, a total of 100 brand new Bajaj RE will be won by different players.

Wearing a broad smile, Chamba told The Citizen that the Bajaj RE he won will help him generate extra income and hence improving his life.

“I currently own a restaurant. This Bajaj RE will help me open a new line of business, I’m thinking of adding another restaurant. For sure, I will never stop from betting with SportPesa. I call upon fellow Tanzanians to do the same so that they would win the remaining prizes,” said Chamba. SportPesa Tanzania Public Relations manager Sabrina Msuya congratulated Chamba on the victory and urged Tanzanians aged 18 years and above to participate by dialing * 150*87# and fallow instructions. “We have many prizes: Bajaj RE, smartphones, Yanga and Simba jerseys, and a trip to watch English Premier League and Spanish La Liga,” said Sabrina.