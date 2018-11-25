Golfer hits hole-in-one to make history in city game

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Golfer Nisheet Devani has made history in the game after achieving his first hole in one during a club competition held at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club.

In golf, a hole in one or hole-in-one (also known as an ace, mostly in American English) occurs when a ball hit from a tee finishes in the cup. This awards the player a score of one for the hole, but not if the player is making a second shot from the tee due to a lost ball, out of bounds or water hazard.

Devani made history on hole 5, Par 3 covering a distance of 119 metres with a Callaway pitching wedge and number three Titleist ball.

Actuaries at such companies have calculated the chance of an average golfer making a hole in one at approximately 12,500 to 1, and the odds of a tour professional at 2,500 to 1.

Speaking to The Citizen, Devani expressed his joy for the achievement which is very rare to happen in the game. “I am very happy for this achievement. It is history to me and my target is to continue doing the best in the game,” said Devani.

Dar es Salaam Gymkhana golf captain, Akhil Yusufali congratulated Devani for the success.