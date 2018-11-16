Eight Drivers ready for Guru Nanak Rally event

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Eight drivers have so far confirmed to compete in Guru Nanak Rally scheduled to take place at Makuyuni in Arusha region on Sunday.

Among them are three drivers who fight for the top spot in the event set for 120 kilometres. The drivers are Tufail Tufail who led the log with 70 points while Gurjit Dhani and Mkwawa rally team driver, Ahmed Huwel are placed second with 68 points.

Also in the top five are Dharam Pandya who has so far scored 58 points and Randeep Singh who is fifth with 47.5 points. Any of the four drivers can win the NRC title if they will do well in the remaining two legs.

Also in the list are Ajminder Dhani who would be navigated by Manmeet Birdi in Subaru Impreza MY03, Mandeep Dhani / Absolam Aswani ( Subaru Impreza MY03), Emmanuel Lyimo / Mustafa Ali ( Subaru Impreza GC8) and Gurpal Sandhu who is navigated by Ave Sihoka in Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10.

The list also includes Adbul Hakim who is under navigator Abdul Kadir in Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 4 and Issack Taylor who will drive BMW and his navigator would be named later.

Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT) chief executive officer, Yusuf Ghor said the rally has gained pace and many drivers are doing well. Ghor said that drivers are targeting the podium and currently you cannot predict who will be the winner.

“Drivers have shown improvement in the rally, currently you cannot predict who will win the national championships based on the scores of the top five drivers in the rally series,” said Ghor.

The next NRC series will be held in Morogoro Region (Mount Uluguru Rally Club) on December 8. On his part, Pandya who is on the Puma Energy Rally team said the title race is now open and believes he will win it.

“I am still having a chance despite the fact that I missed points in Mzizima Rally held in Dar es Salaam,” said Pandya who is also sponsored by Toyota Tanzania.