Families gather together with DStv this Holiday Season

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It’s a good time to gather together with DStv! – Is the new slogan for the DStv festive campaign kicked off today with an array of offers to both existing and new DStv customers.

For the next two months DStv will be running a special offer for new subscribers to get the DStv set at Sh 79,000 with a complementary one month Bomba package.

For DStv, the festive season is perfect for family viewing as the family gather together and share remarkable moments and memories. Taking this into consideration, this festive season, DStv is spicing up its content by adding pop-up channels and increasing content in the existing channels.

“We do understand that during festive season, most families gather together and this is one of the most important time for families as kids are on holiday as well as the parents are on leave. With this in mind MultiChoice has decided to award its customer with yet more festive related content” said Alpha Mria, the firm’s Marketing Manager.

We have beefed up our content significantly by adding East Africa Movies Pop up channel, M net Movies Pop up channel as well as Mnet ANIMANIA. We are also birnging onboard two amazing local shows on Maisha Magic Bongo to be announced shortly. We are doing all this just to make sure that Tanzanian families enjoy to the fullest the gathering together during this festive season”

With the best programming created for family viewing, be it the regular nuclear family, your family of friends with whom you travel, watch sports, or work with, the Festive season is about to get exciting.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for family viewing with every member of the family. It is a time to relax, gather around shared passions, and connect with new realities. In keeping with our promise of putting our customers at the heart of our business, DStv is committed to delivering shows that our consumers love directly into their hands and their living rooms. The holiday season is an important time for our customers, and this makes it equally important for DStv to bring the family together,” said Alpha.

With the best line-up of movies, series, kiddie shows, sports, music and general entertainment, your family will never miss a show thanks to the DStv Now app available for smartphone, tablets and TV’s. Catch the best football, drama, reality shows, and breath-taking sport on the go. The DStv Now app is available for download on the iOS App Store or on Google Play Store and is available free to all DStv customers.

DStv customers will also have an opportunity to get specialized customer service as the DStv Caravans traverse the country during this season. Customers get support from our customer care agents to access decoders and accessories, upgrade, reconnect and resolve issues quickly and easily. Subscribers also have the option to visit MultiChoice offices and service centres available in Mbeya, Dodoma, Mwanza and Arusha Region for technical issues and purchases.