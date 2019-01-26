Gymkhana Club golfers steal show

By Brown Msyani

Dar es Salaam. It was all smiles for Dar es Salaam Gymkhana golfers yesterday as they won almost all categories of the Caddies Championship.

Rose Nyenza was unquestionably the happiest woman at the end of the one-day tournament, which brought together over 50 golfers.

Nyenza snatched the top honour in the women’s category after overcoming Habiba Sanze and Maria Hizza. She scored 70 net. In the men’s category, the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club’s Haji Myoba returned 67 strokes to win the claim the title.