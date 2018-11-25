JKT Mbweni, Mafunzo to flag off Union title

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Defending champs JKT Mbweni start their campaign of winning the Union netball title for the second time in a row as they face Mafunzo at the National Stadium.

The encounter, set to be thriller, follows preparations made by the two teams ahead of the tournament.

National Netball Association’s (Chaneta) secretary general Judith Ilunda said yesterday that preparations for the league were complete and the two teams would play from 4pm. Ilunda said that National Sports Council acting secretary general Alex Mkenyenge will be the guest of honour in the tournament.

Ilunda said that they would use the tournament to select players who will form the national squad, Taifa Queens, ahead of the international competitions. “We’re happy that teams have arrived for the tournament and they are ready for the competition. It is good for us as our target is to revive the game’s development after failing to compete internationally for a long time,” said Ilunda.

Ilunda named the women’s teams from the Mainland as defending champions JKT Mbweni, Magereza, JKT Mgulani and Polisi Morogoro. Others are JKU, Mafunzo, Afya, KVZ, Zimamoto and Chipukizi all from Zanzibar.