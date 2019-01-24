Mererani set to host half marathon

By Bertha Ismail @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A 21-kilometre athletics race will take place at Mererani mining township in Simanjiro district, Manyara region on Sunday.

The half marathon will attract about 2,000 runners from across the country and has been organised to support the government’s efforts in protecting its mineral resources.

The deputy minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Juliana Shonza, is expected to flag off the race, which will see the athletes run around the recently completed perimetre wall around the mines.

The event’s organising committee chairperson, Charles Mnyalu, told The Citizen yesterday that the race has been organised also in order to promote the rare tanzanite gemstones.

Hamza Kalmera, the coordinator of the race, said the winners will receive cash and certificate awards.

“Runners from Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Manyara, Kilimanjaro and Arusha regions have so far confirmed their participation in the race,” Kalmera said.

Cash prizes will range from Sh700,000 for the first winner to Sh400,000, Sh300,000, Sh200,000 and Sh100,000 for the second, third, fourth and fifth winner respectively.