Ninety events to spice up Junior Swimming

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The second edition of the Tanzania Junior Swimming Championships scheduled for December 8 and December 9 will feature ninety disciplines, the organisers have announced.

The competition, which will be held at the International School of Tanganyika (IST), will see swimmers under 12 years old competing in various swimming styles. The styles are butterfly, freestyle, individual medley (IM), backstroke and breaststroke.

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general Inviolata Itatiro said there will also be open 800m Freestyle for both girls and boys, and relays and mixed relays.

Inviolata said that they were in preparations ahead of the competition, which has been categorised according to age. The age groups include under seven years old, eight and nine years, 10 and 11 years, and 12 years old.

She said TSA has organised the event for the purpose of giving a chance to young swimmers to gauge their skills while association’s technical department and coaches use it to scout promising swimmers.

“This is a platform for young swimmers to show their talents. Due to age, they did not participate in the events organised for grown ups. So event will bring together swimmers from various parts in the Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. The deadline for entry submission is November 30.

“The event is a continuation of TSA’s mission to raise awareness and promote swimming,” said Inviolata.

She said that trophies will be awarded to the top three swimmers in each age group while medals will be given for the top three swimmers. The medals are gold, silver and bronze for the first, second and third winners respectively. “Points will be allocated for first to 10th places. The top swimmer will get 20 points, second 16, third 14 points, fourth (12 points), fifth (10 points), sixth (8 points), seventh (6 points), eighth (4 points), ninth (2 points) and 10th will get one point,” said inviolata. She appealed to private and government institutions to support the event.