Solari, Ramos feel the heat as Madrid lose to Eibar

Los Angeles. Santiago Solari proved the perfect caretaker but his debut as permanent coach of Real Madrid yesterday ended in a disastrous 3-0 defeat to Eibar.

Four wins while in temporary charge earned Solari a contract until 2021 over the international break, only for Real to revert to the kind of chaotic display that cost his predecessor, Julen Lopetegui, his job. The defeat also brought into focus the mindset of Madrid’s players, after their captain Sergio Ramos faced allegations of an anti-doping violation on Friday night from German magazine Der Spiegel.

The club denied any breach. Eibar were stronger, more aggressive and, worryingly for Solari, appeared clearer about the plan they wanted to carry out.