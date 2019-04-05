Twiga Stars, DR Congo meet today

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national women’s soccer team, Twiga Stars, today play against DR Congo in their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying match.

The duel is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium from 3pm. The queens’ head coach Bakari Shime has promised to get best results. He said yesterday that his players were in high spirits, raring to give their DR Congo counterparts a run for their money. “Our target is simple and clear - to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year. We do not underestimate our opponents in the encounter. We are taking it seriously and I call upon all Tanzanians to turn up at the National Stadium to give us support,” said Shime.

He said they were very happy with the preparations they had undergone and that the players were ready to give their best in the encounter.

“We have nothing to worry about the match as my players have international exposure by winning two international competitions. Twiga Stars are the reigning Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) women’s challenge Cup champions and are also holding the East African Community women’s championships.