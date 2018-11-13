Why Cecafa cancelled 2018 Senior Challenge tourney

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) have cancelled this year’s Senior Challenge Cup in a bid to align their activities with the international calendar, secretary general Nicholas Musonye has said.

However, Nation Sport understands that a couple of countries were unwilling to host this year’s edition citing lack of funds, throwing the organisation of the annual tournament in disarray.

“We want to align our regional calendar of events to that adopted by Fifa therefore Kagame Cup and Senior Challenge Cup will be played in June/July,” he said.

"Tanzania and Rwanda have shown interest to host Kagame Cup next June while the Senior Challenge Cup will be played in early July, the hosting country will be known after our general assembly next month in Uganda.”

Kenya are the defending champions of the regional competition while Tanzanian giants Azam won the Club Championship in June in Dar es Salaam.

Musonye further added that the regional body is focused on utilising the Sh100 million received from world football governing body, Fifa, in developing football.

“We shall make sure that every year we organise the tournaments for development of players. We’ve the U-20 championship slated for Uganda in December and next year, we shall continue with the same.”