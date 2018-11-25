Yanga, Kagera Sugar in a tough encounter

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania Premier League rolls on this evening whereby soccer giant, Young Africans, play Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba, Kagera Region.

The match becomes the second for Young Africans outside Dar e Salaam and the team head coach, Mwinyi Zahera, is targeting to continue with the unbeaten run record.

So far, Young Africans have played 11 matches, winning nine and two draws--a barren draw against their traditional rivals Simba and Ndanda FC at the National Stadium. The Jangwani Street boys are now second after collecting 29 points.

Kagera Sugar are placed 10th after collecting 17 points from 13 matches. The side has so far won three matches, drawing eight and losing two.

The match is set to be tough as each side needs victory to improve their chances. Kagera Sugar head coach, Mecky Mexime, said it would be a do or die match for them given the fact that they wiould be playing at home and were not ready to disappoint their fans.

In its last two matches Kagera Sugar drew 1-1 against Singida United at the Katiba Stadium and before that, the team lost 1-0 to Azam FC.

“We played well against Azam FC despite the defeat. We created many scoring chances, but we missed goals. We have practised very hard to ensure we win the game, against Young Africans. We managed to show good football against Singida despite the draw,” said Mexime.

He explained that his players were capable of turning around the season at the home ground. “We will play Young Africans cautiously, but with determination to get the three points,” he said.

Young Africans’ Zahera was also optimistic about his players , saying they would win the game. Zahera said most of the players were in top form.

“We are not underrating Kagera Sugar in the encounter. They are a strong team and they also need victory to improve their chances. Therefore, I can assure you that it will not be an easy match. We take it seriously and are sure we will take all the three points, “ said Zahera.