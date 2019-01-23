Yanga sent packing as Simba eye flying start

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans head coach Mwinyi Zahera was left crestfallen yesterday after his team suffered early elimination in the 2019 SportPesa Super Cup.

Kariobangi Sharks striker Duke Abuya struck twice to steer the Kenya team to a 3-2 win against Zahera’s men at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, coach Patrick Aussems’ charges will be subjected to yet another tricky test today when Mainland soccer giants Simba face AFC Leopards of Kenya in what promises to be a nail-biting match.

The winner of the eagerly awaited match will take on Kenya’s Bandari FC for a spot in the final of the week-long tournament.

Bandari booked a place in the semi-finals with a 1-0 win against Singida United yesterday.

Simba were the 2018 edition losing finalists, going down 2-0 to Gor Mahia of Kenya at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

The Simba-Leopards clash, which starts at 4.15 the National Stadium, will be preceded by an encounter between two-time champions Gor Mahia of Kenya and Mbao FC.

Simba will be seeking a win so as to appease their fans, who were left baffled when the Msimbazi Reds lost 5-0 to AS Vita Club of DR Congo in the Caf Champions League match last week.

The winner of the eight-team tournament will book a chance to play English Premier League side Everton in a friendly match at the 60,000-seater National Stadium in July.

Mbao, who are making their first appearance in the tournament, should expect baptism of fire when they face title-holders Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia, who have qualified for the group stage of Africa Confederation Cup, arrived in the country on Monday raring to down the hosts.

Gor Mahia are in group D together with Hussein Day of Algeria, Zamalek of Egypt and Petro Atletico of Angola.

“Our target is to win the SportPesa Super Cup for the third time consecutive year,” the Kenya team’s coach, Hassan Oktay, said.

His Mbao FC counterpart Ali Bushiri said they will give Gor Mahia a real run for their money.